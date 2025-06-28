'It will be so tight' - Emma Hayes claims Euro 2025 will showcase how far women's football has come with fiercely contested tournament and quality 'higher than we have seen before' in Switzerland
On the eve of Euro 2025, USWNT manager Emma Hayes has written about the growth of the women's game, and shared her excitement for the tournament.
- Hayes: quality will be higher than ever before
- Legendary manager expects a tight tournament
- Euro 2025 starts on July 2