Emma Hayes names USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster as Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Heaps lead squad; Catarina Macario left out

Trinity Rodman headlines the roster following her triumphant return to the squad for friendlies against Italy and her historic contract extension with the Washington Spirit just a month ago. The group includes 23 field players and three goalkeepers, with 19 NWSL players represented. Gotham FC leads all clubs with four selections - Jaedyn Shaw, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, and Lily Reale. Seven players are currently based abroad in Europe, though Chelsea forward Catarina Macario was left off the SheBelieves Cup roster. Her Chelsea teammates, Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, were both named, and six of the seven overseas players are competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

This marks the first time in more than a year that Hayes has selected a fully capped squad. While every player has earned at least one cap under Hayes, the experience range is wide. Three players have surpassed 100 caps, led by captain Lindsey Heaps with 170, followed by Rose Lavelle with 116. At the other end, Riley Jackson has just one cap, while 12 players on the roster have 10 caps or fewer.

Hayes also opted for three goalkeepers, noting she had been largely set on Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Claudia Dickey, while Mandy McGlynn’s strong performances in January earned her a spot in the group.