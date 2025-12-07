Getty Images Sport
'Embarrassing from Mo Salah' - Liverpool star slammed for 'disrespectful' comments after giving explosive interview in wake of Leeds draw
Salah 'thrown under the bus'
In the wake of a thrilling draw at Elland Road, the former Roma man said he no longer has a good relationship with Slot, and it is "very clear" someone wants him to "get all of the blame". He added that he will always support the Merseyside outfit but this situation is "not acceptable" and that he earned his position in the team.
In a remarkable interview with journalists after the match, Salah said: "I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship. I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will. It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don't get it. It's like I'm being thrown more under the bus. I don't think I'm the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is."
Salah thinks he's 'too good to be dropped'
Last season, Salah played a huge role in Liverpool romping to the Premier League title as he scored 29 goals and bagged 18 assists in 38 appearances. This term, however, has been a different story. The Egyptian forward has scored four goals and added two assists in 13 league outings at a time when the Reds' form has nosedived. Salah has not come off the bench in two of their last three league games and it seems that he thinks he is unfairly being singled out by manager Slot. Sutton, however, has no sympathy for him.
He tweeted on Saturday night: "Embarrassing from Mo Salah and disrespectful to his team-mates and his manager. Salah is no different from any other player … if a player’s form drops as Salah’s has he is the same as anyone else and has to accept being benched… but he thinks he’s too good to be benched sadly…"
Salah in another bombshell interview
In November 2024, Salah told reporters that he was "probably more out than in" as his contract ticked down into its final eight months. This prompted Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher to call him "selfish".
"I must say I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. Liverpool have Real Madrid midweek [in the Champions League] and Man City at the weekend. That's the story right now. If he keeps putting comments out, his agent puts out cryptic messages, that is selfish. That is thinking about themselves and not the football club," he said.
Last month, Carragher said he only ever hears from Salah - who eventually signed a new two-year deal earlier in 2025 - when he wins a Man of the Match award or when he wants a new contract. Now, it seems the Sky Sports pundit's prediction has come true following the veteran's latest outburst.
What comes next for Salah?
Unless Salah is brought back into Liverpool's starting lineup soon, this could lead to a parting of ways between him and Slot's team. The January window is fast approaching, potentially giving both parties a chance to cut ties. However, manager Slot is under pressure to keep his job, so perhaps Salah is waiting to see how that unfolds. The Dutchman is likely to be quizzed on this topic ahead of their trip to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the Champions League.
