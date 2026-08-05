Egyptian league draw: early clash between Al-Ahly and Zamalek

The draw for the 2026-2027 Egyptian Premier League handed a mixed start to title holders Zamalek and rivals Al-Ahly and Pyramids.

Zamalek open the season against Al-Ittihad Al-Sakandary on 21 August. Bank Al-Ahly follow in the second round on 26 August, before the Suez side Petrojet on 31 August.

The fourth round pits Zamalek against Abu Qir for Fertilizers on 8 September, with Ghazl El-Mahalla to come in the fifth round on 16 September.

Artificial intelligence conducted the draw, and it slotted the big one between Al-Ahly and Zamalek into round 6 on 11 October.

Pyramids await Zamalek in round 13 on 28 December.