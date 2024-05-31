'We're a totally different team now!' - Edin Terzic identifies Borussia Dortmund's biggest strength as coach backs his team to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final
Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has outlined his side's biggest strength and backed them to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
- Terzic describes Dortmund's biggest strength
- Backs his side to beat Madrid in CL final
- Dortmund take on Madrid at Wembley on Saturday