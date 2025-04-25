'I am not 100% in my body' - Eddie Howe admits he has not fully recovered from worrying illness as Newcastle boss returns to work following 'first-class NHS care' in hospital
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted he has not fully recovered after contracting pneumonia, despite returning to work this week.
- Howe has been suffering from pneumonia
- Gradually getting back to his best
- Resumed "normal service" with Newcastle