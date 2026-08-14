Injuries are hammering Real Madrid's defence again just as the La Liga season kicks off.

Jose Mourinho has five defenders in his first-team squad, but two of them, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio, will sit out the opener against Espanyol through injury.

AS newspaper report that Real Madrid will begin the campaign with a back three of Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate.

Konate returned to training last Monday. He now has two weeks and a friendly against Schalke to reach peak fitness before La Liga gets going.

Huijsen, meanwhile, picked up a minor strain that kept him out of the first official test. He arrives off the back of a season as the club's most-used centre-back, racking up 40 appearances.

Rudiger completes the trio. A knee injury cut into his availability last season, but he has already clocked 45 minutes in the friendly against Ferencvaros and started against Deportivo.