EA Sports FC 26 WSL player ratings: Alessia Russo leads the way as Lionesses rewarded with boosts after summer glory

Gunners striker Russo and Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw were joint-top WSL scorers last term with 12, and now they, alongside Arsenal ace and player of the season Mariona Caldentey, have been given 89 ratings - the best in the division. Chelsea's Guro Reiten is fourth at 88, and Arsenal's Chloe Kelly is tied with fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, and Millie Bright on 87. Ella Toone is the top-ranked Manchester United player in 16th with 85.
Top 26 Barclays Women's Super League
Rank
First Name
Last Name
Common Name
OVR (Overall ratings)
Position
Team
League
1
Alessia
Russo
89
ST
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
2
María Francesca
Caldentey Oliver
Mariona
89
CM
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
3
Khadija
Shaw
89
ST
Manchester City
Barclays WSL
4
Guro
Reiten
88
LM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
5
Chloe
Kelly
87
RM
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
6
Lucy
Bronze
87
RB
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
7
Leah
Williamson
87
CB
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
8
Beth
Mead
87
RM
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
9
Lauren
Hemp
87
LW
Manchester City
Barclays WSL
10
Katie
McCabe
87
LB
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
11
Millie
Bright
87
CB
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
12
Sam
Kerr
87
ST
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
13
Grace
Geyoro
86
CM
London City
Barclays WSL
14
Sandy
Baltimore
85
LM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
15
Erin
Cuthbert
85
CDM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
16
Ella
Toone
85
CAM
Manchester Utd
Barclays WSL
17
Caitlin
Foord
85
LM
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
18
Yui
Hasegawa
85
CDM
Manchester City
Barclays WSL
19
Vivianne
A
85
ST
Manchester City
Barclays WSL
20
Kim
Little
85
CDM
Arsenal
Barclays WSL
21
Lauren
James
85
RM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
22
Naomi
Girma
85
CB
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
23
Keira
Walsh
85
CDM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
24
Chiamaka
Nnadozie
85
GK
Brighton
Barclays WSL
25
Hannah
Hampton
84
GK
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
26
Sjoeke
Nüsken
84
CDM
Chelsea
Barclays WSL
While Russo, Caldentey, and Shaw lead the WSL pack, which features six Arsenal players in the top 10, they don't make up the top three in Europe. Spain stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati are tied on 91, and Barcelona team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen is third at 90. Incidentally, the Lionesses may have been helped in the player ratings after beating Spain in the Euros final this summer.
EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition is being launched on September 19, 2025, but the Standard Edition of the game is out a week later on September 26. In the meantime, WSL action continues over the course of this weekend.