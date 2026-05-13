Dusan Vlahovic offered to Atletico Madrid as Juventus striker prepares for free transfer

In a development that will concern Juventus supporters, Atletico Madrid have reportedly been contacted regarding the potential signing of Vlahovic. With his current deal set to expire on July 1, the striker is legally permitted to discuss terms with foreign clubs, and an intermediary is said to have reached out to the Spanish giants to propose a move to the Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone is known to be an admirer of physical, clinical centre-forwards, and Vlahovic fits the profile perfectly. While Juve remain hopeful of reaching an agreement, the fact that his name is being circulated among Europe’s elite suggests the 26-year-old is seriously considering his options outside of Serie A.