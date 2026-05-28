She reports that the French winger received a WhatsApp message on 30 July 2025. The note "urged" Coman to reconsider a move to Saudi Arabia, though the sender remains unnamed.
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Dumped via WhatsApp: FC Bayern apparently put unusual pressure on a top star
As had been the case for several months, Coman was again viewed as a transfer target for the German record champions. According to reports, sporting director Max Eberl (52) first tried to persuade the French international to join the Saudi Pro League in January, but failed.
In the summer, the second attempt followed shortly after the signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian had arrived at Säbener Straße from Liverpool FC for €70 million shortly before the WhatsApp message, and selling Coman a year before his contract expired was intended to recoup part of that fee and trim the 2020 Champions League hero's hefty salary.
This time, the club succeeded: Coman moved to Al-Nassr on 15 August for €25 million. According to Bild, the fee could have been lower. Eberl was reportedly criticised internally for settling too quickly on that figure, and board chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen (58) then reopened talks with the Saudis, extracting a further €5 million.
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FC Bayern face another blow over Kingsley Coman
Coman spent ten years at FC Bayern, winning 20 trophies. His most crucial goal in 72 for the club was the winner in the 2020 Champions League final against his former side, PSG.
Shortly after leaving the club, he told L'Equipe: "Towards the end of the transfer window, some issues emerged that complicated the situation—details I'll omit for now. I wasn't pushed out, but I was told the club was open to my departure because of its finances. I had the backing of the coach, the fans, and certain board members—but not everyone." He then added, without naming names, "A part of the club wanted me to leave."
At his new club, Coman immediately helped secure the long-awaited Saudi Pro League title. Playing alongside superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and former Bayern teammate Sadio Mané, he contributed to last week's championship-winning 4-1 victory over Damac on the final matchday.
That triumph also triggers extra payments to Bayern, according to Riyadh-based daily Arriyadiyah. Al-Nassr must now pay additional fees for Coman and Portuguese forward João Félix; Chelsea will receive €5 million for Félix, while Bayern will earn an extra €1 million as part of Coman's deal.
Kingsley Coman's time at FC Bayern in numbers
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Honours 339 72 71 16 2 20