'We will try not to give away dubious penalties!' - Marcelino reignites refereeing debate as Villarreal prepare for Barcelona test
Barcelona away test
Barcelona’s home record this season has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging three goals per game and winning all 12 of their matches. However, Marcelino remains optimistic that his side can be the first to break that flawless streak if they find their clinical edge. "They have 12 wins in 12 games at their stadium. We go with the hope of winning and reversing those very favourable results," he explained. "If we achieve our best level, we will have options to win. You also need luck to beat the big teams."
The Asturian coach has not forgotten the reverse fixture at La Ceramica, pointing to a penalty conceded by Santi Comesana and a red card shown to Renato Veiga. "We will try not to give away dubious penalties!" Marcelino stated. "We played with 10 and conceded a dubious penalty. There have been fouls like that and players haven't been sent off. We will try not to commit fouls that could lead to an expulsion. From there, we will play our cards."
Recent triumphs and the Camp Nou challenge
Reflecting on the past, and despite Villarreal successfully securing victories in their last two visits to Barcelona, Marcelino acknowledged that the most recent win came under unique conditions - specifically in a match where the Catalan side were already celebrating the league title. "The memories are beautiful, but the circumstances are completely different. At that time they had just celebrated winning the league, and we took advantage," he noted. "The scenario is different and the moment too. The teams are similar. And the coaches, the same. The idea of the teams won't change much."
Despite the daunting challenge, the manager insisted his team is fully motivated and far from intimidated. "It will be difficult, but we are not going defeated. On the contrary. We go with enthusiasm and stimulated to play against a great rival in a fantastic stadium," he added. Confidence is soaring in the Villarreal camp, with the club sitting third in La Liga with 51 points - a tally Marcelino describes as extraordinary, fuelling their dream to compete fiercely in the remaining matches.
Villarreal tactics and La Liga ambitions
Tactically, Marcelino expects a high-intensity game where offensive transitions will be crucial. While Barcelona is expected to dominate possession, the manager believes their high defensive line offers exploitable spaces, especially given his side's reliance on direct, vertical play this season. With star forward Gerard Moreno still sidelined due to injury, Marcelino emphasised the need to mechanize movements to break the opponent's first line of pressure, admitting that facing Barcelona's speed and offensive flow requires a massive defensive effort.
On another front, Marcelino dismissed the idea that Barcelona might be distracted by their cup commitments, asserting that they possess an elite mentality and are used to playing every three days. Regarding his own team's ambitions, the coach was firm on the goal of finishing in the top three, refusing to look back at pursuers like Real Betis. "The way to lose what we have is to look down and not up. We must focus on what we do. Focusing on the ones behind us gives us an overconfidence that could harm us," he concluded.
What's next for Barcelona?
The road ahead for Hansi Flick’s men represents a true gauntlet that embodies what Marcelino noted about Barcelona players being accustomed to the pressure of fierce competition. The Catalan team currently sits at the summit of La Liga with 61 points, holding a razor-thin one-point lead over their pursuers, Real Madrid. To protect this fragile lead, the Blaugrana must navigate a series of crucial league fixtures, starting with this weekend's perilous test against Villarreal, followed by heavyweight clashes against Athletic Club, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano throughout March.
Beyond the league title race, where Villarreal aims to be a stumbling block, Flick’s immediate priority shifts to the pressing matter of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on March 3. The team face a near-impossible task of overturning a heavy 4-0 first-leg deficit to reach the final. On the continental stage, the contours of this congested calendar are completed by the confirmation of Barcelona's highly anticipated clash against English side Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16, presenting the team with a genuine test of their ability to fight on all fronts.
