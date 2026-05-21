AFP
'It's my dream' - Gabriel Jesus 'thinking every day' about Palmeiras homecoming transfer as he nears final year of Arsenal contract
A dream homecoming in the works
Jesus may be competing at the highest level of European football with Arsenal, but his heart remains firmly attached to Palmeiras. The striker, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022, has revealed that he is constantly monitoring his former side and harbours a deep desire to wear the green jersey of Palmeiras once again before his career concludes.
"I think about it every day, I follow them. I watched yesterday's game, unfortunately they lost [to Cerro Porteno]. It's my dream, I've already made it clear that one day I'm going to return, I just don't know when, if it's today, tomorrow, so I think about it every day," Jesus told ESPN.
- AFP
Loyalty to the Verdão
While interest from other clubs in Brazil and abroad is inevitable for a player of his calibre, Jesus has made it clear that there is only one destination for him when the time comes to leave Europe. His connection to Palmeiras is more than just professional; it is a personal bond that has remained unbroken since his departure for England in 2017.
"The future belongs to God, it's a club I have a lot of affection for, I'm a passionate fan, I've said it a lot and my option when I return to Brazil will always be Palmeiras," Jesus added. This definitive stance will surely delight the Alviverde faithful, who remember him as the teenage sensation who helped spearhead their rise back to the top of Brazilian football.
Tracing a glittering career path
Jesus first burst onto the scene in March 2015, quickly becoming the crown jewel of the Palmeiras academy. During his brief but impactful stint with the senior team, he secured the Copa do Brasil in his debut year and followed it up with a historic Brasileirao title in 2016. Remarkably, that league triumph ended a 22-year drought for the club - a feat Jesus has now replicated with Arsenal by helping them secure their first league title in over two decades.
Following his success in Brazil, Jesus moved to Manchester City, where he became one of the most decorated Brazilians in Premier League history. With four league titles at City and another at Arsenal, he stands alongside Fernandinho with five winners' medals, trailing only goalkeeper Ederson, who has six. His pedigree is unquestionable, even if his recent goal-scoring form has seen a slight dip, with five goals in 26 appearances this term.
- AFP
Navigating an uncertain Arsenal future
With his current contract at the Emirates set to run until the summer of 2027, Jesus is approaching a critical junction in his career. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has frequently praised the forward’s work rate and versatility, but as the club continues to be linked with new strikers in the transfer market, the Brazilian’s overall future with the team has come under question.