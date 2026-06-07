Danish international Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch again, almost exactly five years to the day after his dramatic collapse at Euro 2021. The incident occurred during Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine in Odense; Eriksen collapsed in the 65th minute. The 34-year-old VfL Wolfsburg midfielder received immediate medical attention and later walked to the ambulance unaided.
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Drama surrounding Christian Eriksen! The Danish star has collapsed on the pitch once again during a friendly match
Stadium announcer: "Eriksen is doing 'well under the circumstances'". Shortly after, the Danish Football Association issued a statement from the team doctor. "Christian is fine and walked off the pitch under his own steam. As far as I can see, the pacemaker is working as it should," said Morten Boesen. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were able to make contact with him straight away."
VfL Wolfsburg, with whom Eriksen was relegated at the end of last season, also responded that evening. "We're thinking of you, Christian," the club wrote. "We are in close contact with the Danish Football Association and are monitoring developments." Eriksen is undergoing thorough examinations at Odense University Hospital.
Memories of his collapse on 12 June 2021 were vivid: during Denmark's Euro group match against Finland in Copenhagen, he had suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. "I was dead for five minutes," Eriksen later told reporters. A defibrillator was implanted, and doctors subsequently cleared the record-breaking international to resume his professional career.
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Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest almost exactly five years ago today.
However, for legal reasons related to sport, his return to the pitch could not happen in Italy, where he had been under contract with Inter Milan. Eriksen, who continued to play for the national team, eventually joined Wolfsburg in September 2025 via Brentford FC and Manchester United. He had signed a contract there until 2027, but Wolfsburg were relegated at the end of last season.
On Sunday, TV footage showed Eriksen clutching his chest with both hands before collapsing to the turf. Medical staff immediately ran on. His team-mates formed a screen to shield the captain while he was treated. Once Eriksen was carried off, the Danish and Ukrainian players linked arms in a circle. The match was abandoned.
Sunday's friendly, a meaningless fixture for Denmark, who had failed to qualify for the World Cup, was immediately halted. Players formed a screen to shield the captain while he was treated, and once he left the pitch, Danish and Ukrainian squad members linked arms in a show of unity. The match was subsequently abandoned.
Team doctor Morten Boesen later explained that Eriksen is undergoing further tests in hospital "to determine what caused the incident". He added, "We are in constant contact with him and the hospital doctors. Christian is doing well, and he asked me to pass on his regards to the players and confirm he's okay."