Stadium announcer: "Eriksen is doing 'well under the circumstances'". Shortly after, the Danish Football Association issued a statement from the team doctor. "Christian is fine and walked off the pitch under his own steam. As far as I can see, the pacemaker is working as it should," said Morten Boesen. "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were able to make contact with him straight away."

VfL Wolfsburg, with whom Eriksen was relegated at the end of last season, also responded that evening. "We're thinking of you, Christian," the club wrote. "We are in close contact with the Danish Football Association and are monitoring developments." Eriksen is undergoing thorough examinations at Odense University Hospital.

Memories of his collapse on 12 June 2021 were vivid: during Denmark's Euro group match against Finland in Copenhagen, he had suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. "I was dead for five minutes," Eriksen later told reporters. A defibrillator was implanted, and doctors subsequently cleared the record-breaking international to resume his professional career.