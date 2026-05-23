DR Congo refuse to follow USA warning over World Cup preparations after being told to isolate for three weeks before North America trip

Despite the ultimatum, a spokesperson for the Congolese team revealed that their pre-tournament friendlies against Denmark and Chile will go ahead as planned. This directly conflicts with the isolation demand, as the squad is scheduled to play in Belgium and Spain during the window in which they have been told to remain in a secure bubble. The team is set to face Denmark in Liege on June 3 before travelling to Cadiz to play Chile six days later.

According to Reuters, a team official stated: "We have kept our training programme. No player in the squad has come from DR Congo. The friendly matches are still scheduled. The only modification to the programme has been the cancellation of the Kinshasa leg."

The team had originally planned a celebratory trip to their capital city before the tournament, which will mark their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, but those plans were scrapped earlier this week.