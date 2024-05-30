'I don't think I have recovered' - Man Utd misfit Jadon Sancho reveals the moment that continues to haunt him as Dortmund prepare for Champions League final
Borussia Dortmund's on-loan star Jadon Sancho has revealed the moment that continues to haunt him as he prepares for the Champions League final.
- Sancho reveals what haunts him at night
- Thinks back to Euro final loss to Italy
- Set to take part in Champions League final