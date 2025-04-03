Explained: How President Donald Trump could delay Man Utd's plans to build new 100,000-seater stadium and halt Wrexham growth under Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
The United States' new tariffs under Donald Trump could potentially halt Manchester United's plans for a new stadium and affect Wrexham's progress.
- US set to levy new tariffs on EU and UK
- Man Utd stadium plans could be halted
- Wrexham's economic progress to take hit