Domènec Torrent and Gabriel Milito reportedly emerge as final candidates to coach Chivas, Guillermo Almada out of the race. The Spanish coach has already interviewed with Monterrey, and the Argentine is also a priority for Boca Juniors. Torrent parted ways with San Luis after finishing 15th in the Clausura 2025

Milito had 23 wins, 20 draws, and 19 defeats with Atlético Mineiro

Chivas are scheduled to return to training on May 21