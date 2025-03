This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Doesn't mean I'm bigger!' - Kylian Mbappe reacts to surpassing Ronaldo Nazazio as Real Madrid superstar closes in on incredible Cristiano Ronaldo mark after brace vs Villarreal K. Mbappe Real Madrid C. Ronaldo LaLiga Kylian Mbappe has reacted to surpassing Ronaldo Nazario as the Real Madrid superstar closes in on a remarkable Cristiano Ronaldo achievement. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe flying at Real Madrid

Hit 31 goals in debut campaign

Set to top both legendary Ronaldo names Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview