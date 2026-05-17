'He can do that in a nightclub!' - Roy Keane slams William Osula for Michael Jackson goal celebration during Newcastle's win over West Ham

Unfazed by any backlash, Osula scored again, taking his tally to nine goals this season. Despite the 3-1 win, Newcastle sit 11th in the Premier League with 49 points, with European qualification all but out of reach heading into the final game of the season. Brentford hold the Conference League spot in eighth place with 52 points, followed by Sunderland on 51. Chelsea, Everton, and Fulham also share 49 points. Meanwhile, West Ham remain in the relegation zone in 18th place with 36 points. Their survival requires beating Leeds at home and hoping Tottenham, on 38 points from 36 games, lose their remaining matches against Chelsea and Everton.