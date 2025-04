This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It's a disgrace!' - Barcelona vice-president rages over Kylian Mbappe's 'absurd' one-match La Liga ban as Real Madrid star gets off lightly for 'chilling' red card tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco K. Mbappe Barcelona Real Madrid Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe's one-match La Liga ban for a red card tackle on Antonio Blanco has been labelled a "disgrace" by Barcelona's vice-president. Mbappe made a terrible challenge on Blanco

Escaped with a one-game ban

