Diogo Jota's physiotherapist hits back at speculation over cause of death as Liverpool forward was intending to 'rest' after treatment for collapsed lung
The physiotherapist who treated Diogo Jota hours before his fatal crash has dismissed speculation about the circumstances leading to his death.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Player postponed operation to play in Nations League
- He was driving to get a ferry to England
- Goncalves called Jota an 'unparalleled professional'