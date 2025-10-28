Dimitar Berbatov claims he was kidnapped in Bulgaria as ex-Man Utd striker opens up on terrifying experience which made him think he would die

Berbatov was appearing on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast alongside his former United team-mate, speaking about a time when he was an up and coming 18-year-old with CSKA Sofia. One day, a fellow player drove him to a meeting with the boss of another club after being summoned.

"I was really showing what I can do on the pitch, really starting to show my qualities. Normally, when you show your quality as a player, teams will come for you, submit offers, ask how long you have as a contract, how much do you cost to buy, and stuff like that. Back home was more different. Back home was like, 'Him? All right, bring him here.

"After training, I didn't have a car. So a team-mate of mine, he was like, 'Come with me, I need to bring you to a friend of mine.' I was a bit naive, of course. Maybe I trusted him because we played in the same team. So I got into his car. He drove me to a restaurant. We got into the restaurant, and in the restaurant there were obviously tables. On one table, there was a guy by himself. On three other tables, there were big guys - refrigerators - typical Balkan guys sitting behind him, just looking and watching you scarily."