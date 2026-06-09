"Difficult to communicate with!" Thomas Müller criticises national team manager Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the World Cup

Neuer (40) has demonstrated that, when fit, he is "simply the best in goal". Yet the nuances matter: "a certain feel". That is why there is no cause for alarm—we have seen for ourselves that Baumann is "excellent in goal and mentally strong"; if Manu is unavailable, Baumann is ready.

Neuer had been sidelined until recently due to a calf injury and missed the final World Cup warm-ups against Finland (4-0) and the USA (2-1). Against the Americans in particular, stand-in Baumann underlined his credentials with several superb saves.

After the game he said he was "very satisfied" with his performance and discussed for the first time how Nagelsmann had brought Neuer out of retirement weeks before the tournament and reinstated him ahead of Baumann.

"It was tough at first; I didn't feel entirely cool about it," Baumann told RTL. Nevertheless, walking away from the national team was never an option: "It was clear from the start that I'm here for the team. Not coming here wasn't an option; after all, it's a World Cup for me too. I want to help the team and make my contribution. Now it's all about focusing fully on myself and the team."