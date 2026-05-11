'We knocked them out twice!' - Diego Simeone praises Barcelona as 'best in the world' as Atletico Madrid manager reminisces over beating Hansi Flick's team

Despite their ability to upset Barcelona in other competitions, the Catalan side won both La Liga encounters between the two teams this season. After knocking Barca out of the Copa del Rey, Simeone's side went on to lose to Real Sociedad in the final, while their Champions League victory against their domestic rivals was followed by a semi-final elimination at the hands of Arsenal. Atleti are currently on track to finish fourth in the Spanish top-flight, as they sit six points behind Villarreal with three games left to play. After Tuesday's trip to Osasuna, they will host Girona before finishing the campaign with an away game against Villarreal.

"Everything is real; there’s a slim chance in these last three matches that we can go to Villarreal with a chance to secure third place," Simeone said, before dismissing suggestions his players lack motivation with little to play for. "It's like when you play with your friends, you want to win; that's the stimulus this sport gives you. Even if you play at an amateur level, you play to win and have fun."