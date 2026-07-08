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'Kylian is well' - Mbappe not harmed by racist comments from Paraguayan politician as Didier Deschamps defends star forward
Deschamps confirms Mbappe readiness
Despite the storm surrounding the racist comments made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, Deschamps has insisted that his star forward is in the right frame of mind. The France boss was adamant that the off-field distractions have not permeated the camp or affected his captain's preparation for their upcoming clash at Foxborough Stadium.
Speaking to the media about the forward's condition, Deschamps stated: "Kylian is in a good place mentally. He's ready for tomorrow." The coach emphasised that the collective strength of the squad is helping players navigate the pressures of the tournament, especially as they prepare for a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final against the Atlas Lions.
- AFP
Abhorrent abuse from Paraguay
The controversy erupted after France's 1-0 win over Paraguay, where an Mbappe penalty proved the difference. In the aftermath, Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical party, posted a series of racial insults on social media. The French Football Federation described the remarks as “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable,” as the politician targeted the forward's heritage and intelligence.
Amarilla launched a vitriolic attack on Mbappe, labeling him a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French" and a "brute who had not learned to write." She further escalated the tension by inciting hostility, suggesting that Paraguay’s players should have physically slapped the Frenchman after the final whistle. Her remarks have sparked widespread condemnation across the global football community.
Mbappe hits back at 'despicable' claims
The Real Madrid superstar, who currently sits joint-second in the tournament's scoring charts with seven goals alongside Erling Haaland and just behind leader Lionel Messi on eight, did not stay silent in the face of the attacks, issuing a powerful response on social media. Addressing the senator directly, Mbappe wrote: "Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."
He went on to express regret that her actions overshadowed her nation's performance on the pitch. "Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country," the forward added.
- AFP
Focus shifts to Morocco quarter-final
With the off-field issues addressed, Deschamps is keen to keep his squad grounded as they face a dangerous Morocco side. The Atlas Lions have been highly impressive throughout the tournament, strolling through their group with a draw against Brazil and convincing wins over Haiti and Scotland, before eliminating Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32 and comfortably bossing Canada in a 3-0 victory in the round of 16. While France have been the tournament's standout team, the manager is taking nothing for granted. He dismissed any talk of complacency, noting: "No, it's just enjoyment. There's no euphoria in training, never. We have a lot of respect for Morocco."
Deschamps also expressed satisfaction with the physical state of his players as they enter the business end of the competition. "The post-match data is good, even very good. We're adapting, and I don't mind seeing a player miss a session to be in better shape for the following ones," he explained, highlighting the meticulous approach Les Bleus are taking to defend their status as one of the world's elite forces.
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