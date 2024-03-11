Harry Kane Kieran TrippierGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Did Harry Kane try to 'tap up' Kieran Trippier? Newcastle star sets record straight on Bayern Munich transfer saga as he reveals 'banter texts' from England team-mate

Harry KaneBayern MunichPremier LeagueTransfersKieran TrippierNewcastle UnitedBundesliga

Kieran Trippier insists Harry Kane did not try and “tap” him up for a transfer to Bayern Munich, but he does admit to “banter texts” being exchanged.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Magpies defender linked with January move
  • In contact with former Spurs team-mate
  • Remains committed to St James' Park cause

Editors' Picks