This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Did Cristiano Ronaldo force Rafa Benitez out of Real Madrid? Former Los Blancos boss sets record straight on alleged row with CR7 C. Ronaldo Real Madrid R. Benitez LaLiga Rafa Benitez has set the record straight on whether Cristiano Ronaldo forced him out of Real Madrid in 2016. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Benitez managed Real from June 2015 to Jan 2016

Spaniard reportedly fell out with Ronaldo

Has now set record straight Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League RMA ARS Match preview