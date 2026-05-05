According to Sky, Amiri plans to leave Mainz in the summer despite being under contract until 2028. The 29-year-old is seeking a fresh sporting challenge that would enable him to secure one last major deal. Since last summer, he has been represented by super-agent Pini Zahavi, who is already weighing up potential suitors. One option is Galatasaray Istanbul, while a move to Saudi Arabia is also under consideration.
Translated by
Despite the manager's reservations, Galatasaray have reportedly added a German international to their wish list
Following last year's heavy spending, Galatasaray is preparing another transfer push this summer. Amiri has several backers at the club, though manager Okan Buruk is not (yet) convinced and would rather sign alternative targets for the central attacking role.
Last summer, Gala broke the Turkish transfer record by paying €75m for Victor Osimhen from Napoli, then added Leroy Sané (FC Bayern Munich) and Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) on free transfers. The club also added Wilfried Singo for €31 million from Monaco and Ugurcan Cakir for €27.5 million from Trabzonspor.
- Getty
Nadiem Amiri remains hopeful of securing a place in the World Cup squad.
Amiri joined Mainz from Leverkusen in January 2024 for a transfer fee of just one million euros. According to transfermarkt.de, his market value has since risen to 17 million euros thanks to his strong performances.
He has nine senior caps for Germany and was recalled by national team manager Julian Nagelsmann in 2025 after a lengthy lay-off. "The World Cup is the biggest thing for me, playing there for Germany. I'm 29 now and it will probably be my last chance," he told RTV/ntv, outlining his bid for a place in this summer's squad.
Nadiem Amiri's 2025/26 season with Mainz 05:
Games: 33 Minutes played: 2,678 Goals: 16 Assists: 4