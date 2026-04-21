Despite Madrid’s first win in four competitive matches: Fans at the Bernabéu boo Real’s substitute

With six league games remaining, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side trail FC Barcelona by six points. Kylian Mbappé (30’) and Vinicius Júnior (50’) put the hosts in control, and although Toni Martínez pulled one back for the visitors deep in stoppage time (90’+3), Barcelona can re-establish their cushion when they face Celta Vigo on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Barcelona can extend that cushion to nine points on Wednesday (9.30 pm) by beating Celta Vigo.

Before kick-off, the first team formed a guard of honour for the U19s, who had won Monday’s Youth League final and were presented with the trophy to the Bernabéu crowd’s rapturous applause.

Six days after their Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern, a deflected Mbappé effort put the hosts ahead. Brazilian defender Eder Militao then suffered double misfortune: he hit the crossbar with a shot and injured himself in the process, prompting an immediate substitution; Rüdiger replaced him (45’).