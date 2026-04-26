Despite his recent impressive form, Max Eberl has announced another departure at FC Bayern Munich

Jackson joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea FC last summer, and the club will not be obliged to buy him outright, as he will not meet the pre-agreed appearance threshold.

In 29 appearances, the 24-year-old, who mostly served as backup to star striker Harry Kane, has scored ten goals for Bayern. Jackson remains under contract at Chelsea until 2033, but his improving form may prompt a rethink.

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro will depart Munich when their contracts expire.