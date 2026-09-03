Deportivo La Coruna spend nearly 25 million euros on 10 signings to launch Super Depor 2.0

Just as Real Madrid built distinct eras of Los Galacticos, Deportivo La Coruna have officially introduced Super Depor 2.0 following their return to La Liga. After eight seasons in the lower tiers and direct promotion, the newly promoted Galician side made a massive statement by spending nearly 25 million euros across the summer window.

CEO Benassi and sporting director Fernando Soriano delivered on their promises to construct a competitive, youthful, and highly talented squad for manager Antonio Hidalgo.

The aggressive recruitment drive signals a bold new chapter as A Coruna prepares to recreate the magic of its historic glory years.