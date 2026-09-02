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imago-sport-1082262664.jpgAnadolu Agency
Alvino Hanafi

Deniz Gul completes 10m euro Galatasaray transfer from FC Porto on five-year contract

Transfers
Galatasaray
D. Gul
FC Porto
Super Lig
Liga Portugal

Turkey international striker Deniz Gul has joined Galatasaray from FC Porto for a 10 million euro fee. The 22-year-old forward arrived in Istanbul to complete his medical and sign a five-year contract with the Super Lig giants.

  • Gul seals Galatasaray switch

    Galatasaray have finalized the signing of Turkish international striker Deniz Gul from FC Porto shortly before the transfer deadline. The 22-year-old forward landed at Ataturk Airport via private jet on 1 September 2026, where he was greeted by club officials and enthusiastic supporters.

    The Super Lig side officially notified the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) after agreeing a total transfer fee of 10 million euros with Porto. The agreement includes a 10% profit share on any future sale for the Portuguese club.

    Gul put pen to paper on a five-year contract starting from the 2026-27 season. He will earn a guaranteed net annual salary of 1.5 million euros throughout his stay in Istanbul.

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    Thrilled for Istanbul arrival

    Upon stepping off his flight in Istanbul, Gul led the waiting Galatasaray supporters in a classic fan chant before departing for his medical examinations. The young striker expressed his delight at making the move and joining the reigning Turkish champions.

    He emphasized his excitement about connecting with the team and starting his new chapter at RAMS Park immediately.

    "I'm very happy. I'm very excited," Gul said. "I want to meet the team and our fans as soon as possible. The important thing for me right now is to be here. I'm here now and I'm focused on this."

  • European journey and international switch

    Born and raised in Stockholm to a Turkish father and Swedish mother, Gul progressed through youth academies in Sweden before starring for Hammarby IF. His scoring exploits earned him a transfer to FC Porto in August 2024 on a deal running through 2029.

    At international level, Gul represented Sweden at Under-19 level before committing his international future to Turkey in November 2024. He subsequently earned his senior call-up under national team manager Vincenzo Montella for UEFA Nations League fixtures in March 2025.

    The 22-year-old now returns to Turkish football to bolster Galatasaray's attacking line with his physicality and top-level European experience.

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  • Deniz Gul Turkiye 2026Getty Images

    Straight into action

    Having completed his medical checks and formal paperwork, Gul will integrate immediately into first-team training under the coaching staff.

    His arrival provides vital depth in the forward rotation as Galatasaray prepare to defend their domestic crown and compete in European competition.

    Gul will now focus on earning his debut and establishing himself as a key figure in the squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir crest
Istanbul Basaksehir
IBS
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Liga Portugal
FC Porto crest
FC Porto
POR
Moreirense crest
Moreirense
MOR