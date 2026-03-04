Getty Images Sport
Dele Alli training with Tottenham after special appearance at Arsenal defeat as ex-England star plots return to football
Returning to Spurs for individual training
According to reports, Dele has made a sensational return to Tottenham's training facilities. The 29-year-old free agent, who has been without a club since his departure from Italian outfit Como last year, has been granted special permission to use the elite pitches. He is currently conducting individual fitness sessions to prepare for his next career move.
While he is not participating in team drills with Igor Tudor’s first-team squad or the academy, Dele is working diligently under the guidance of a private coach. The former England international recently shared his progress on social media, posting footage of his rigorous gym and grass workouts. His post, captioned "Do what make [sic] you happy," drew supportive comments from fellow professionals, including former teammate Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker-Peters.
Emotional connection with the Tottenham faithful
This training development follows Dele's recent emotional homecoming as a guest of honour during the North London Derby against Arsenal. Despite the 4-1 defeat, the atmosphere was uplifting when the midfielder addressed the crowd at half-time. He delivered a heartfelt message, telling the supporters that they will always be his family and acknowledging the massive journey they have shared since he first arrived from MK Dons.
The reception clearly moved the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year, who enjoyed his career peak in north London by delivering 67 goals and 59 assists. Expressing his deep gratitude, Dele admitted that the love he felt during his Tottenham tenure was surreal. He firmly stated that he owes the fans a massive thank you, teasing that he hopes to be back playing competitive football very soon.
"I can’t wait to get back on the pitch playing, hopefully it won’t be too long now," he said.
Overcoming personal and professional struggles
The road back to the pitch has been undeniably gruelling for the talented playmaker. Dele has not featured in a competitive match since March 2025, when his brief stint with Como ended prematurely following a straight red card after just nine minutes. His time in Italy was heavily frustrated by injury and a lack of opportunities, as he struggled to secure regular minutes playing understudy to Nico Paz.
Beyond his on-pitch setbacks, Dele has bravely confronted deep personal trauma, having previously opened up about his harrowing childhood experiences and the abuse he suffered before his adoption. These courageous revelations have endeared him even further to the footballing world. Now, visibly in a much better place in his life, he remains fiercely determined to overcome these dark times and silence his critics by returning to the highest level of the sport.
Exploring future transfers and career options
As Dele intensifies his private sessions at Hotspur Way, speculation regarding his next destination continues to mount. While a fairytale return to his boyhood club MK Dons was recently dismissed by their manager as a "crazy season" rumour, the midfielder's undeniable pedigree means he will likely not be short of offers. European football experts have suggested that ambitious sides in Spain's La Liga, such as Sevilla, could provide the perfect environment.
Although his dream of participating in this summer's World Cup may be off the table, his primary focus remains singularly fixed on regaining his match fitness. Ultimately, the sight of Dele back on the grass in a familiar, supportive environment is a positive sign.
