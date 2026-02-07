Getty Images Sport
Dele Alli shares update as club-less England international gets message of support from Jack Grealish
Dele's update
Dele has been struggling to find a club since his exit from Como in 2025. He only made one senior appearance for the club, and was sent off during it. Now, he has posted on Instagram a reel of pictures that show him working in a gym, as well as on grass. He also wrote: "Do what make you happy." His former England team-mate Jack Grealish was among a number of players, as well as Kyle Walker-Peters and the PFA, to leave supportive comments.
No MK Dons return
Dele made his first-team breakthrough at MK Dons in the lower-leagues but their current manager, Paul Warne, has ruled out a fairytale return.
He said: "I haven't heard anything about that.
“There is absolutely no truth to it, unless I leave here and the owner pulls me aside!
“I’ve heard nothing, I’ve not spoken to him, we don’t know each other, we don’t have phone numbers, there’s no text banter. I’ve not seen him on the training pitch, he’s not asked to come and walk my dog!
“If you want to come here, it doesn’t matter if you’re one of the best players this club has ever had; you’ve still got to at least try and get on my good side!
“I don’t know who started that rumour, but it’s crazy season.”
Nico Paz problems
TalkSPORT quote European football expert Andy Brassell, as he claimed that Dele's move to Como was simply completely wrong, as he was never likely to usurp Nico Paz in the starting XI in Italy.
He said: “If you look at Dele in Italy, it should have worked, or at least should have had a good chance of working,” Brassell told talkSPORT.com.
“Because if you look at so many of the players who've gone off course in the Premier League, where they've been able to rebuild themselves in recent years in Italy.
“I guess the difference is he was coming out of an incredibly difficult personal situation and a lot of pressure. And he's had a long time dealing with injury.
“I think the other problem, really, is that Como was completely the wrong club for him, because if you look at how Como are built, it's around, mainly around young players.
“He was only ever signed as the understudy to Nico Paz. That's what Cesc Fabregas said. Now, Paz is one of the best players in the league, and you're never getting past him - So, you're never getting a game.
“So, it's really difficult. You need to find yourself that sort of middling place where you've got a chance of playing games."
What comes next?
Dele will hope to find a new club during the remainder of the season, as he looks to make a significant comeback.
Brassell has suggested he should seek a move to Spain, adding: “Now, if we assume that Dele Alli was still keen to be and able to be a top-level footballer, I think those clubs in Spain are the sort of level where he should be pitching.
“Obviously, at his very best, he could do a good job for any of those.
“Now, I think Sevilla is an interesting one because you look at them and they're a club with enormous success in the 21st century.”
