Dele Alli shares update as club-less England international gets message of support from Jack Grealish

Dele made his first-team breakthrough at MK Dons in the lower-leagues but their current manager, Paul Warne, has ruled out a fairytale return.

He said: "I haven't heard anything about that.

“There is absolutely no truth to it, unless I leave here and the owner pulls me aside!

“I’ve heard nothing, I’ve not spoken to him, we don’t know each other, we don’t have phone numbers, there’s no text banter. I’ve not seen him on the training pitch, he’s not asked to come and walk my dog!

“If you want to come here, it doesn’t matter if you’re one of the best players this club has ever had; you’ve still got to at least try and get on my good side!

“I don’t know who started that rumour, but it’s crazy season.”

