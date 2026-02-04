Dele Alli in line for sensational return to former club as 37-cap England international steps up comeback bid

Dele graduated from the MK Dons academy in 2012, and went on to make 88 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship in 2015. He then joined Tottenham, where he quickly became a household name, winning back-to-back PFA Young Player of the Year awards in his first two seasons.

On the international stage, Dele was a regular starter for England at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but his career took a major nosedive after he departed Spurs in 2022. He struggled for form and fitness in subsequent stints at Everton and Besiktas, and couldn't make the most of a lifeline handed to him by Cesc Fabregas at Como, making just one appearance for the Italian club - in which he was shown a red card.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!