Dele-Saka-Son-London-Fashion-WeekGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Dele Alli ignores Everton's crucial clash with Crystal Palace to attend London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend Cindy Kimberly - as Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min also make Burberry Show after pausing Arsenal-Tottenham rivalry

Dele AlliEvertonShowbizFashionHeung-Min SonBukayo Saka

Everton midfielder Dele Alli was spotted at London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend Cindy Kimberly, Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dele spotted at London Fashion Week alongside girlfriend
  • Did not attend Everton's match against Crystal Palace
  • Saka, Son and Odegaard attended Burberry event

Editors' Picks