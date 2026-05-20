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'He defends all the time!' - Ousmane Dembele hailed as example to follow as PSG coach Luis Enrique makes basketball comparison
Enrique highlights defensive sacrifice
Luis Enrique consistently demands collective effort from his players, and Dembele has become the ultimate benchmark for the PSG
squad. Despite the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner making headlines for his incredible output - boasting 60 goals and 42 assists in 134 overall matches for the club - his manager highlights the work that keeps the team balanced. The coach was effusive in his praise for the 29-year-old during a press conference, noting that while the forward has contributed significantly with seven goals in 12 Champions League appearances this term, his off-the-ball efforts truly set him apart.
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The basketball comparison explained
For the manager, the French international represents the modern two-way player required to win major trophies. Since arriving on August 12, 2023, for a €50 million fee from Barcelona -who previously signed him from Dortmund for €148m - the winger, contracted until June 2028, has matured immensely.
Enrique elaborated on this necessity, providing a detailed explanation of his star's mentality. "It's the mentality of Ousmane. He defends all the time, regardless of the match or the minute. It's important to have him because we tend to always highlight what he does offensively but, at no point, do we highlight what he does as a defender. When a team does not have the ball, you have to defend, it is not a bad thing or something that you should not do. It is the same in basketball: you have to attack and defend, otherwise it is impossible," he explained.
Injury concerns disrupt preparations
While the management team have been full of praise for their forward, there are lingering concerns regarding his fitness ahead of the impending European showdown. The attacker was the victim of muscle discomfort in his right calf during the recent Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC on Sunday, which ended in a frustrating 1-2 defeat for the champions. This was a rare setback in but the star is undergoing specialised medical treatment at the club's training facilities to ensure a swift recovery for the final.
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PSG and Arsenal gear up for UCL decider
With 10 days remaining until the showpiece event, PSG are desperate to have their talisman fully fit. The French giants are seeking to claim their second consecutive Champions League title after finally securing their elusive first crown last season. However, they face an incredibly motivated Arsenal side who are hunting for their first-ever European trophy, ensuring a thrilling tactical battle awaits.