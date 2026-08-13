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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Deco plans one final move in Barcelona's transfer market

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
C. Lukeba
A. Laporte
Deco
Spain

Barcelona are heading into the final stretch of the summer transfer window braced for a flurry of activity. 

The Catalan club want to tie up several departures over the coming days and bank a healthy chunk of cash, boosting their wage margin so they can register the players still frozen out of the squad.

According to "Sport", Barcelona's aim is clear. They want a striker, with Julian Alvarez the top priority alongside Rodri and Cancelo, but the sporting management are also chasing one more deal.

Deco wants a top-level centre-back too, ideally a left-footer, in the closing days of the window if the finances add up.

The sporting director had flagged the centre-back position for serious reinforcement since the start of the summer. That is why he moved for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, only for the option to fall through amid a lack of agreement on the sporting side and a valuation deemed too steep.

Things went quiet on the centre-back front for a while. Then Ronald Araujo's exit reopened the door, and Barcelona are now determined to land a new defender.

Hansi Flick is content with his defensive pairing of Cubarsi and Gerard Martin. Even so, the coach understands the club's desire to strengthen if the chance to sign a high-level player comes along.

Christensen and Eric Garcia are also in the squad, though the latter will clock up plenty of minutes at full-back this season.

There is also academy prospect Alvaro Cortes, highly rated inside the club. Still, the management believe a more experienced arrival would leave the position better covered.

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    Barcelona in search of the right gem at the heart of the defence

    Barcelona have spent several days working the transfer market, hunting a defender of real quality to transform their backline.

    They want a player in the mould of Iñigo Martínez, one who brings security and delivers straight away while adapting to the bold style Hansi Flick demands.

    That is no easy task. Left-footed defenders are in high demand, and the prices are eye-watering. Barcelona are hunting a smart investment.

    One name has surged to the front in recent days: Aymeric Laporte. The player's entourage, with Laporte on Athletic Bilbao's books, floated the possibility of a deal and confirmed a suitable release clause in his contract. Barcelona took note at the time and studied whether the move could be done.

    Considered the ideal candidate, Laporte still leaves the club waiting to see if they will accelerate the pursuit in the coming days.

    He would settle quickly in Catalonia. Laporte partnered Cubarsí at centre-back during the World Cup and put in a stunning display.

    The snag is a big one. Athletic Bilbao's entourage insist no such clause exists, and the Basque club clearly have no intention of opening negotiations over the player.

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    Lukeba among the options for Barcelona

    Another name has surfaced in recent hours: Castello Lukeba. Barcelona's scouts have tracked the Leipzig defender closely all year.

    Lukeba is a player in clear development, comfortable building play from the back and blessed with considerable physical strength.

    Hansi Flick rates him highly, and the defender has long featured on Barcelona's lists of potential targets.

    Signing him this quickly, though, would force the club to open its coffers and pay a hefty sum.

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    Deco's final blow

    Barcelona have not closed the file on signing a centre-back. Far from it. The deal remains very much on the table.

    First, the club will look to bring in Rodri and Cancelo, with both moves now edging close to completion.

    Only then will Barcelona turn to the centre-back. This is the final blow Deco wants to land to cap a first-class transfer window.

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