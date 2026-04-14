Declan Rice among FIVE Arsenal stars to miss training ahead of Sporting CP Champions League decider

The defensive unit has also taken a hit, as Calafiori remained away from the training pitches. Despite playing the full 90 minutes in the first leg against Sporting in Lisbon, the Italian defender has since encountered fitness issues. He was not involved in training prior to the Bournemouth fixture and was subsequently left out of the matchday squad entirely, raising questions about his current physical status. Timber is the fifth member of the missing quintet, as the versatile Dutch defender continues his recovery from a groin injury. Timber was forced off during the first half of a Premier League match against Everton last month and has been unable to return to full training since.