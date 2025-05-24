Dean Huijsen salary: How much does Real Madrid signing currently earn per week and annually at Bournemouth?

Everything you need to know about Dean Huijsen's salary at Bournemouth

Spanish centre-back Dean Huijsen rose through the youth ranks at Málaga and Juventus. After a few appearances for Juventus’ reserve team and limited opportunities with the first team, Huijsen moved to Roma on loan before making a permanent switch to the Premier League, signing for AFC Bournemouth.

The Spanish youngster signed a six-year contract with the Cherries, earning a substantial salary. However, after an impressive debut season, Real Madrid came calling, triggering his £50 million release clause and signing him on a five-year deal all the way through to 2030.

Although Huijsen is now Madrid-bound, let’s take a look at how much he earned during his lone season in the Premier League.

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross