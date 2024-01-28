Has David de Gea finally found his next club? Al-Shabab in talks to sign former Man Utd goalkeeper following summer release from Old Trafford

Richard Mills
David De GeaGetty
David De GeaAl ShababManchester UnitedTransfersSaudi Pro LeaguePremier League

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and free agent David de Gea is reportedly in talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Gea left United last summer
  • Been a free agent since then
  • In talks over Al-Shabab move

Editors' Picks