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David Beckham and Gary Neville disappointed as Notts County thrash Salford City at Wembley to secure League One promotion
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Magpies soar in Wembley heat
In sweltering conditions reaching 37 degrees, Notts County proved far too strong for their opponents, dominating possession and clinical finishing. After a cagey opening, the Magpies broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Jatta.
A swift counter-attack sparked by goalkeeper James Belshaw allowed Jones to play a sublime through-ball that sliced through the Salford defence, leaving Jatta to side-foot home his 17th goal of the campaign.
The over 20,000 County fans in attendance had even more to cheer before the interval. Following a reckless challenge on Jones by Haji Mnonga, Notts County doubled their lead from the resulting set-piece. Captain Rod McDonald cushioned a delivery back across the face of goal, where Lucas Ness rose highest to power a header home, leaving Salford with a mountain to climb in the second half.
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Salford struggle to find a response
Salford City, co-owned by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, struggled to impose themselves on the contest despite having beaten County twice during the regular season.
Salford felt they should have been awarded a penalty when a cross from substitute Ben Woodburn appeared to strike Jacob Bedeau’s elbow, but referee Tom Reeves was unmoved. Without those fine margins falling their way, Salford were left to face another season in the fourth tier of English football.
Jones seals the triumph
The outstanding performer of the match, Jones, capped off a brilliant individual display by adding the third goal in the 70th minute. Conor Grant did the hard work on the right wing before cutting the ball back into the path of Jones. The winger showed superior anticipation to arrive ahead of Graydon and slot the ball into the net, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle.
The victory marks a historic moment for County, the world’s oldest professional football club and a founding member of the Football League. After a painful 11-year absence from the third tier, the Magpies have finally reclaimed their spot in League One, while Salford must wait to continue their rise through the divisions.
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Frustration for Beckham and Neville
In the Wembley stands, the cameras frequently pounced on Beckham and Neville, both of whom appeared visibly frustrated by their side's performance. For Beckham, it was an unhappy return to the national stadium where he earned so many of his 115 England caps. Alongside him were former team-mates Nicky Butt and Neville, who watched their project fall at the final hurdle.
While Salford have enjoyed a rapid ascent through the non-league circuit over the last decade, this defeat serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of League Two. For Notts County, the celebrations will continue long into the night as they look forward to a new chapter in League One.