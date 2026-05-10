According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, RB Salzburg is being touted in Austria as a potential new club for Alaba.
Translated by
David Alaba could be set for a sensational return as his farewell to Real Madrid approaches
Reports indicate that Salzburg are keen to bring the 33-year-old on board as an experienced leader and mentor for their young players. For Alaba, a move to Austria would also hold special emotional significance, as he trained at the Austria Vienna youth academy before making his breakthrough at FC Bayern Munich, meaning he would be returning to his home country.
Alaba is currently under contract at Real Madrid, but the deal expires at the end of the season, and all signs point to a departure. Persistent calf problems have limited his appearances this term, and even when fully fit he has not been a central figure in the club's first-team plans.
- AFP
Farewell to Real Madrid: Alaba's agent spotted in Milan
In total, he made just 14 competitive appearances in the 2025/26 season, clocking up 415 minutes of playing time. Since joining in 2021, he has made 130 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. He has also won the Champions League twice with Los Blancos.
Nevertheless, Salzburg is not the only suitor: transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi, had been in Milan for talks with several interested clubs, although the specific parties remained unnamed. Romano added that there are "several interested parties", and a switch to MLS or Saudi Arabia is also being considered.
David Alaba: 2025/26 Season Statistics
Games 14 goals Goals 0 assists Assists 0 assists