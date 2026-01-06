Darren Fletcher tells Man Utd players to 'embrace the challenge' of 'passionate' criticism from club legends following Ruben Amorim's fiery comments on Gary Neville

Fletcher told a press conference: "I can only reflect on my experience as a player and it was there when I was a player. I was a young player, I had to come into the team in a season where we finished second and it's the end of the world and I've experienced that. What I look back on is, and I'm very lucky, we had Sir Alex, we had Roy Keane, we had the experienced players around us who protected us and helped us and fundamentally that's not the case anymore because there will never be another Sir Alex.

"So it is difficult but it's the same in every club but Manchester United is the biggest club in the world so that scrutiny, expectation, standard, it's there and it's something that you have to deal with. You have to learn to deal with, you have to get help to deal with, for some people it happens naturally, some people have to take time to get used to it but surely you try and have to deal with that constantly.

"I think it's the life of a footballer, it's a modern day world and it's something that the players have to learn to deal with and they will and sometimes it takes time and sometimes some people can't and that's just life and that's just the way it is. So my thing is it's there, learn to deal with it, find a way however best suits you and embrace the challenge of being at Manchester United. Be excited by it but recognise that there there is a lot of scrutiny and a lot of pressure and a lot of noise."

