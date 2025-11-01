Getty Images Sport
Danny Welbeck backed for sensational England recall by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler in message to Thomas Tuchel
Welbeck shining at Brighton
From bursting onto the scene at Manchester United to enduring injury-ridden years at Arsenal, the forward’s career has often been defined by what might have been. Yet under Hurzeler, he has rediscovered his rhythm. He is in remarkable form for the Seagulls this season, scoring six goals in 10 Premier League appearances. His five-goal haul makes him the highest-scoring English player in the top flight so far, putting him ahead of the likes of Jaiden Anthony (4) and Jarrod Bowen (3). His last international appearance came in the 2018 World Cup third-place play-off against Belgium. But this bright run of form might just reopen doors many believed were closed for good.
- Getty/GOAL
Hurzeler's message to Tuchel
Ahead of Brighton’s clash with Leeds United this weekend, Hurzeler sent a heartfelt message to England manager Tuchel.
"I have a big belief that Danny Welbeck is able to play for England," he said. "I asked the question of the squad if they think Danny Welbeck and play for England and they all agreed, so that was the only time we mentioned it. Let's see what happens."
Hurzeler, still only 32, was careful not to overstep, adding: "But I will try to emphasise that England has a great coach and he will make the right decisions."
Ferdinand joins the chorus: ‘He’s second to Kane!’
Former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has thrown his weight behind Welbeck’s case, insisting that Tuchel should seriously consider the Brighton striker for England’s next squad.
"He’s second to Harry Kane," Ferdinand said. "If you’re talking form right now and the squad was being picked tomorrow, Danny Welbeck has to go, no?"
Ferdinand added that Welbeck’s injury struggles earlier in his career robbed him of the chance to fulfil his immense potential, but that doesn’t change his value now.
"Experience can do different types of things on the pitch for you," he added. "He can run in behind if need be, we saw that at Old Trafford, he can come short and link play as well as anybody outside of Harry Kane. He’s an all-round footballer, if it wasn’t for the injuries he had earlier in his career. I would take him. If he finishes the season in the form he’s in right now, there’s no way you can’t take him because he’s only going there for a month, it ain’t like we’re saying to him he has to play a full season, you’ve got to be ready and that role he can do that, coming in and out, be a support act for someone like Harry Kane."
- Getty Images Sport
Will Tuchel pay heed to Welbeck In calls?
England’s current No.9 is, of course, the undisputed Kane. Dislodging him from the starting XI is virtually impossible. But the backup spot is up for grabs. In his most recent squad, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins served as Kane’s backup, with Marcus Rashford providing a versatile option who can also play centrally. With England already qualified for next summer’s World Cup, Tuchel will now look to fine-tune his squad ahead of qualifiers against Serbia and Albania next month. It’s a period when the German coach might be tempted to experiment, and Welbeck’s form could make him impossible to ignore. The striker has earned 42 caps and scored 16 goals for England and could potentially add to the numbers if called upon in November. Welbeck further strengthened his case by scoring against Leeds on Saturday in a 3-0 win at home. He has given his all, and now all eyes will be on Tuchel, whether he responds to the calls of Welbeck's inclusion or chooses to look forward and awards another opportunity to Watkins, who has struggled for form this campaign.
Advertisement