Jurgen Klopp
Ritabrata Banerjee

Danke Jurgen! Liverpool lay out special mosaics for Klopp ahead of departing coach's final Premier League match

Juergen KloppLiverpoolLiverpool vs WolverhamptonWolverhamptonPremier League

Liverpool fans will pay tribute to their legendary manager Jurgen Klopp in his farewell game against Wolves at Anfield.

  • Special mosaics laid off at Anfield
  • Klopp's farewell game against Wolves on Sunday
  • The German coach will leave Liverpool after nine seasons
