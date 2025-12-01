Daniel Farke set ultimatum to save his job as beleaguered Leeds boss faces defining week

Senior figures at Leeds United expect Farke to lose his job if he cannot inspire his team to turn their fortunes around this week, according to a report from The Guardian. The club will host title contenders Chelsea and reigning champions Liverpool at Elland Road on Wednesday and Saturday, but failure to win either game could jeopardise Farke's position at the club.

There is "sympathy for him in some quarters owing to a belief that results have not reflected some positive performances," which could be suggestive of the notion that the German head coach's job hangs in balance. Leeds collected eight points from their opening six league encounters, but are since experiencing a barren stretch of results which has seen them lose six of their last seven outings – four of them in succession.

Despite being backed with a £100 million (€114m/$132m) summer investment, Leeds find themselves battling for survival after a 100-pointer campaign in the Championship last season, which saw them win the second-tier. Following their most recent loss, a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat at the Etihad against Manchester City, they are left languishing in 18th position on the Premier League. The good news is that a few positive results will give them breathing room and buy Farke the leeway he requires to save his job. The bad news? There's not much time – or hope – left for that to happen, with Chelsea and Liverpool's challenges on the horizon.