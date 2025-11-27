Getty Images/Goal
Ange Postecoglou tipped for shock return to management with Premier League strugglers but faces competition from Brendan Rodgers
Leeds plunge toward crisis as pressure mounts on Farke
Seven defeats in 12 games have left the Whites 18th in the table, and according to talkSPORT, there are no reassurances coming from Elland Road’s hierarchy regarding Farke’s future. His Premier League record, dating back to his Norwich City days, now gives him the lowest points-per-game return of any manager with more than 50 matches in the competition’s history (0.61). With Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool looming in their next three fixtures, Leeds appear to be edging toward a tipping point.
Postecoglou, who was once hailed as the charismatic architect behind Celtic’s resurgence, has unexpectedly become a name floated for the Leeds hot seat. His brief, bruising stint at Nottingham Forest, where he lasted a record-short 39 days, may have dented his Premier League credentials, but not his admirers within the Leeds boardroom. Figures at Elland Road are said to be intrigued by his front-foot philosophy, believing it fits the club’s identity.
- Getty Images Sport
Rodgers emerges as a serious contender
Rodgers, who stunned Celtic supporters last month by resigning and exiting Parkhead for the second time in his career, is reportedly eager for a Premier League return. His departure sparked a furious statement from Celtic chief Dermot Desmond, who accused him of behaviour that was "divisive, misleading and self-serving".
He told Celtic's official club website: "Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation as manager of Celtic Football Club. I want to acknowledge Brendan’s contribution across his two spells as manager, during which he helped deliver success that forms part of the club’s modern history. However, I must also express my deep disappointment at the way the past several months have unfolded.
"When we brought Brendan back to Celtic two years ago, it was done with complete trust and belief in his ability to lead the club into a new era of sustained success. Unfortunately, his conduct and communication in recent months have not reflected that trust. In June, both Michael Nicholson and I expressed to Brendan that we were keen to offer him a contract extension, to reaffirm the club’s full backing and long-term commitment to him. He said he would need to think about it and revert. Yet in subsequent press conferences, Brendan implied that the club had made no commitment to offer him a contract. That was simply untrue."
Despite the acrimony, Rodgers’ coaching reputation remains largely intact. His time at Leicester saw him deliver an FA Cup triumph and consecutive European qualifications before the Foxes’ late nosedive in 2023.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Postecoglou accept the offer?
Reports indicate Postecoglou has privately ruled himself out of any immediate managerial return, including the vacancy at Celtic. After an emotionally draining few months, he is believed to be deliberately stepping back from frontline football to rest and recharge before deciding his next move. To many Celtic supporters, Postecoglou remains a beloved figure who delivered five domestic trophies in two years and revolutionised the club’s style of play. But for now, he appears committed to pause rather than plunge into another high-pressure environment, making a Leeds move far from guaranteed.
- Getty
What comes next for Leeds?
Farke arrived at Elland Road with a clear mandate to lead Leeds back to the big time, stabilise the squad and embed a long-term identity. For a year, he did exactly that. But the Premier League has exposed his tactical rigidity and the limitations of a squad still adapting to top-flight intensity. Leeds look vulnerable in transitions, short on creativity and low on confidence. The issues are exacerbated by the relentless fixture list. The next three matches may prove terminal. Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool represent an unforgiving gauntlet for a side battling to stay afloat. Anything less than a shock turnaround could leave the Leeds hierarchy with a decision they already appear to be preparing for.
Advertisement