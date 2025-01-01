This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Dani Olmo registration crisis: Barcelona face losing over £218 MILLION after La Liga rejected attempts to register playmaker before January D. Olmo Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Barcelona could reportedly lose over £218 million after La Liga rejected their attempts to register Dani Olmo before January. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below La Liga have rejected Barcelona's attempt to register Olmo

Catalan club could lose upto £218m ($273m)

Olmo is currently a free agent and could sign for another club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱