'No dangerous free-kicks!' - Vincent Kompany warns Bayern Munich against 'silly fouls' to stop Bayer Leverkusen from unleashing deadly weapon in Bundesliga clash
Kompany's tactical plan: 'No stupid fouls'
The Bundesliga leaders host fifth-place Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening, looking to extend a perfect start to the season that has seen them win all eight of their league matches.
When asked how he plans to deal with the Spanish left-back, Kompany offered a candid and direct response, placing the responsibility squarely on his players' discipline.
"I just hope there won't be any dangerous free kicks," Kompany said with a smile.
"The truth is, no stupid fouls are being committed, he might not be having an incredible free-kick day, and the goalkeeper is helping us in these situations. You can't do more than that."
Grimaldo's deadly dead-ball statistics
Kompany's specific focus on Grimaldo is well-founded. The 30-year-old is widely considered one of the most dangerous free-kick takers in Europe, a reputation backed by remarkable statistics this season.
Of his seven goals in all competitions, an incredible four have come directly from free-kicks. His most recent set-piece goal came on Wednesday, as he found the net in Leverkusen's 4-2 extra-time DFB-Pokal victory over second-division side Paderborn.
This consistent threat from range means any infringement within 30 yards of the Bayern goal could have severe consequences, a fact Kompany is determined to drill into his record-breaking side.
Kompany praises 'top form' Leverkusen under Hjulmand
While Grimaldo is the standout threat, Kompany was quick to praise the overall quality of the opposition. He acknowledged that Leverkusen, who famously dethroned Bayern to win the 2023-24 Bundesliga title, are rediscovering their best form under new manager Kasper Hjulmand.
"They've picked up 16 out of a possible 18 points in the Bundesliga under the new coach," Kompany emphasised on Friday. "That means they're back in top form and dangerous in front of goal."
Kompany noted that despite a significant summer overhaul where Leverkusen "lost a lot of talent," they also "bought talent, and that shouldn't be underestimated," insisting the fixture "remains an absolute top match in the Bundesliga."
Bayern on record-breaking run
The match pits two of the league's form teams against each other, but it is Bayern who enter with an aura of invincibility. Kompany's side sits atop the table with a perfect record of 24 points from eight games, having scored 30 goals and conceded just four.
They are currently on a 14-game winning streak in all competitions, a European record they will be looking to extend. Bayern's last defeat in any competition came in the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Their last Bundesliga loss was in March against Bochum (2-3).
Despite Leverkusen's own strong run of five wins and a draw in their last six league games, they are already seven points adrift of the runaway leaders.
Boosting Bayern's chances of nullifying Grimaldo's dead-ball threat is the timely return of captain Manuel Neuer. The 39-year-old goalkeeper is set to return to the starting lineup after a two-match absence.
Neuer missed the 4-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Cologne due to suspension and was rested for the subsequent 3-0 league win against Borussia Monchengladbach.
In his absence, 22-year-old Jonas Urbig deputised and gained valuable match practice. However, Neuer's experience and renowned shot-stopping ability will be a welcome addition as Bayern prepare to face Grimaldo's pinpoint free-kicks.
What next for the Bundesliga title race?
The showdown at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, 1 November, is a pivotal moment in the Bundesliga season. A win for Bayern would extend their lead over Leverkusen to a commanding 10 points, further cementing their status as overwhelming title favourites.
A victory for the visitors, however, would cut the gap to four points and inject new life into the title race, proving that Kompany's seemingly unstoppable machine can be beaten.
Following the Leverkusen clash, Bayern's relentless schedule continues as they prepare to face PSG again, this time in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, in a match that will test the depth and focus of their squad.
